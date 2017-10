“Apple has just released a small update to iOS 11 that has one key change in it: a fix for a bug that caused a crackling sound to occur during phone calls for some iPhone 8 and 8 Plus users,” Jacob Kastrenakes reports for The Verge.

“It’s still not clear exactly what was causing the issue, but it did seem to be a software problem: even on affected iPhones, the earpiece seemed to work normally in most circumstances,” Kastrenakes reports.

“But during calls, the earpiece could occasionally produce a high-pitched static or crackling noise,” Kastrenakes reports. “It was faint, but annoying.”

