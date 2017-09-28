“Erich Riehl uses Apple’s two-factor authentication (2FA) system with his iCloud account. This is the system that Apple released in September 2015, and which replaces the older two-step system entirely in iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld.(If you’re using two-step and upgrade to either of those, Apple converts you to 2FA.)”

“The first step in Apple’s 2FA is a location alert that appears on every computer and iOS [device] you own logged into the same Apple ID account,” Fleishman writes. “The notion is that you should validate that the location is correct before you proceed to get the code.”

“For Erich, however, he’s seeing a login attempt from Monroe, Louisiana, which he found confusing. He gets this alert when he is trying to log in at iCloud.com, and wondered if it were legitimate,” Fleishman writes. “Because Apple doesn’t explain when you log in that it’s going to alert you on all your connected devices, this can seem counter-intuitive when you’re using a browser—because the device from which you’re logging in tells you there’s a login attempt. The location can also be imprecise.”

