“The first step in Apple’s 2FA is a location alert that appears on every computer and iOS [device] you own logged into the same Apple ID account,” Fleishman writes. “The notion is that you should validate that the location is correct before you proceed to get the code.”
“For Erich, however, he’s seeing a login attempt from Monroe, Louisiana, which he found confusing. He gets this alert when he is trying to log in at iCloud.com, and wondered if it were legitimate,” Fleishman writes. “Because Apple doesn’t explain when you log in that it’s going to alert you on all your connected devices, this can seem counter-intuitive when you’re using a browser—because the device from which you’re logging in tells you there’s a login attempt. The location can also be imprecise.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 2FA is also bit wonky because you can authenticate your device, say your MacBook, from the same MacBook, making not exactly a true 2FA system. Still, it’s more secure than not using, so enable Apple’s 2FA if you haven’t already.