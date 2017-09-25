“Check your Time Machine backup is still working as it can be paused with a full backup disk,” fcp.co writes. “Or alternatively do a clone of your hard drive with Carbon copy Cloner or Chronosync.”
“Do you have a Fusion Drive on your Mac? Not applicable with SSD MacBook Pros or MacBooks, but if you are running an iMac then you might be in for more pain as the Beta versions did not support Fusion Drives with the new APFS (filesystem). HDD? forget it!” fcp.co writes. “Details on how to handle High Sierra with a Fusion Drive (from the Beta Test notes).”
MacDailyNews Take: The big day is upon us, so get ready by backing up first fro you install The World’s Most Advanced Operating System!
On most of our Macs, we’re going to be doing ground-up clean installs of this time around (backing up, completely erasing drives, installing the OS and then restoring our apps, files, and settings manually) since it’s been awhile since we last started fresh and have done only simple Mac upgrades the last couple of years.
(It’s less nerve-racking when you have multiple Macs that are similarly set up as you have working examples of exactly what you need, UI setups, Keychain copies, etc. right there for reference. It’s just more time-consuming, but the performance gains from removing built-up cruft is usually well worth it. With one Mac, you can accomplish the same by taking some screenshots and backing up and before you erase and begin to rebuild your Mac from scratch.)
SEE ALSO:
Preparing your Fusion Drive Mac for the macOS High Sierra install – September 18, 2017