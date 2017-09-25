Today “we will see the availability of the latest macOS High Sierra,” fcp.co writes. “We all like upgrades, are there any things we should know first? (Slight hint-yes.)”

“Check your Time Machine backup is still working as it can be paused with a full backup disk,” fcp.co writes. “Or alternatively do a clone of your hard drive with Carbon copy Cloner or Chronosync.”

“Do you have a Fusion Drive on your Mac? Not applicable with SSD MacBook Pros or MacBooks, but if you are running an iMac then you might be in for more pain as the Beta versions did not support Fusion Drives with the new APFS (filesystem). HDD? forget it!” fcp.co writes. “Details on how to handle High Sierra with a Fusion Drive (from the Beta Test notes).”

Much more in the full article here.