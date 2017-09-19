“Cook talked excitedly about augmented reality, explaining that the AR features of iOS 11 are a ‘huge’ addition to the iPhone and iPad ecosystem and will be ‘unbelievable’ for users,” Broussard reports. “Cook capped off the discussion of iOS 11 and ARKit by calling today ‘a day to remember.'”
“In response to a viewer question, Cook said the cost of the iPhone X is a ‘value price’ for the technology inside of the smartphone. He also said that ‘very few people’ will actually pay the full price of the iPhone at launch, thanks to monthly payment plans that various carriers and Apple itself offers,” Broussard reports. “Other topics include Cook’s response to the potential end of the DACA program, as well as different user questions surrounding Face ID.”
MacDailyNews Take: This was a good, long interview on GMA that helps to get the word out about iPhone X, iOS, Apple, etc. to the hoi polloi.