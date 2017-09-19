“Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on Good Morning America earlier today to discuss topics surrounding iOS 11, taking place a few hours ahead of the software update’s launch later this afternoon,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors. “One of the major topics of the conversation Cook had with Robin Roberts centered upon augmented reality and ARKit, which will introduce advanced AR features onto compatible iPhones and iPads.”

“Cook talked excitedly about augmented reality, explaining that the AR features of iOS 11 are a ‘huge’ addition to the iPhone and iPad ecosystem and will be ‘unbelievable’ for users,” Broussard reports. “Cook capped off the discussion of iOS 11 and ARKit by calling today ‘a day to remember.'”

“In response to a viewer question, Cook said the cost of the iPhone X is a ‘value price’ for the technology inside of the smartphone. He also said that ‘very few people’ will actually pay the full price of the iPhone at launch, thanks to monthly payment plans that various carriers and Apple itself offers,” Broussard reports. “Other topics include Cook’s response to the potential end of the DACA program, as well as different user questions surrounding Face ID.”



