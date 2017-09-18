“You’d think after years of hard-won experience, tech hardware companies could deliver goods when and where there’s demand—especially at Apple, whose chief executive, Tim Cook, made his name as an operations maestro,” Mims reports. “Are these shortages some kind of Machiavellian marketing play? Calculated risk management? Or is it the case that manufacturing millions of complex electronic gadgets, and distributing them globally, is really hard? It’s likely a bit of all of these.”
“The pre-order mechanism, where customers signal their intent to buy a product before it starts shipping, provides early data that is essential to predicting demand for a gadget and distribution of demand across its various configurations—both notoriously difficult to forecast.,” Mims reports. “Apple may well be facing its biggest demand-forecasting challenge since the original iPhone. While Apple has empirical data on demand for new iPhones, it’s harder to know what proportion of orders will be for the iPhone X versus its somewhat less pricey new siblings, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.”
MacDailyNews Take: More likely, in Hong Kong, the units int he early weeks of iPhone X will sell at double Apple’s asking price or more.
There is no way for Apple’s supply chain to make enough iPhone X units to satisfy demand. The iPhone X will be one of the more difficult Apple products to get initially and that supply/demand imbalance could last for many months.
Good luck on pre-order night!