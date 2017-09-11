“It wasn’t much of a secret that Apple would hold its annual iPhone event during the second week of September, as it has the last few years,” Chris O’Brien reports for VentureBeat. “But there was a bit of drama in August surrounding the question of where the event would be held”

“Apple has said employees have been moving into Apple Park since April,” O’Brien reports. “Yet drone videos seemed to indicate that there was still a lot of work being done on the campus, including on the [Steve Jobs Theater]. Would it be completed in time for the iPhone event?”

“When Apple sent out invites on August 31, it confirmed that the September 12 event would be held at the Steve Jobs Theater,” O’Brien reports. “Turns out, this was a close one. According to records from the City of Cupertino, Apple applied on August 8 for a Temporary Occupancy Permit for the theater, which is located at 10501 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino, CA. This permit is essentially a waiver indicating that a structure has been inspected, though some work remains incomplete.”



