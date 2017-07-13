YouTuber Matthew Roberts has posted “Apple Park July 2017 Drone Tour 4K.”

In the new Ultra HD video, you can see the latest construction changes at Apple Park from a drone’s eye view.

Among the highlights are a closer look at Steve Jobs Theater, The Historic Barn, and The Visitor Center.

When it’s finally fully occupied, Apple Park will house more than 12,000 employees in its central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet. Other Apple employees will be housed in several outbuildings on the site.

Direct link to video here.