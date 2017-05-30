It’s not even June 2017, yet, but YouTuber Matthew Roberts has boldly gone into the future to obtain and bring back 4K drone footage of Apple Park to those of us still stuck in May 2017.

Roberts’ footage, published to YouTube on May 30th, features a closer look at the Steve Jobs Theater as some of the window coverings have been removed. We also see the historic barn finally take it’s place at Apple Park.

When it’s finally fully occupied, Apple Park will house more than 12,000 employees in its central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet. Other Apple employees will be housed in several outbuildings on the site.



Direct link to video from The Future here.