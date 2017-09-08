“HTC could have been the dominant device maker Samsung is today, but the Taiwanese company suffered financial defeat after defeat no matter how great its Android offerings were,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “Google, which is already tapping HTC to make its Pixel and Pixel 2 phones, is apparently interested in HTC’s ailing mobile division, and reports say that the parties are in the final stage of negotiations for a Google takeover.”

“Google is only after the mobile arm of HTC, Chinese-language Commercial Times explains,” Smith writes. “If accurate, this wouldn’t be the first time Google has bought a mobile device maker. We all remember Google’s 2012 $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola.”

“The whole thing turned out to be a financial disaster for Google, which ended up selling Motorola to Lenovo only two years later, for less than $3 billion,” Smith writes. “If Google isn’t bidding for HTC, then someone should. According to Digitimes, HTC’s August revenues were the lowest in 13 years…”

MacDailyNews Take: Why should someone buy a proven failure, tax write-off? Interns: TTK!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]