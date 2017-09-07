“Apple has an advanced laboratory in its California HQ where it studies fitness and health. There are chambers which can mimic sub-zero through to desert conditions, pools and treadmills, rowers and cable machines. There are rooms with names like Higher, Faster and Stronger. How very Apple,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “All this, and more, is revealed in a fascinating feature by Ben Court at Men’s Health .”

“One Apple-watcher thinks it means one thing: Apple Watch 3 is about to be revealed,” Phelan writes. “These are the words of Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, a man who knows how Apple works better than pretty much anyone: ‘Donning my Apple Kremlinologist hat, I take this story as a strong sign that we’ll see new Apple Watch hardware at next week’s event. Otherwise, why do it now?’”

Phelan writes, “I agree, and it’s just the latest of many indications that things are hurtling towards confirming Apple’s intentions of making the Watch a health-monitoring powerhouse.”

