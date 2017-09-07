“One Apple-watcher thinks it means one thing: Apple Watch 3 is about to be revealed,” Phelan writes. “These are the words of Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, a man who knows how Apple works better than pretty much anyone: ‘Donning my Apple Kremlinologist hat, I take this story as a strong sign that we’ll see new Apple Watch hardware at next week’s event. Otherwise, why do it now?’”
Phelan writes, “I agree, and it’s just the latest of many indications that things are hurtling towards confirming Apple’s intentions of making the Watch a health-monitoring powerhouse.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on Series 3! We’ll be among the first in line to upgrade our Apple Watch Nike+ units!
