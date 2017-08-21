“Later this year, Apple is expected to introduce its third-generation Apple Watch family, which will presumably be marketed as the Apple Watch Series 3,” Ashraf Eassa reports for Seeking Alpha. “The headline feature for the device is, of course, expected to be integrated LTE capability to allow the device to be more independent of the iPhone.”

Eassa reports, “However, I don’t think Apple’s teams spent the last year just trying to get LTE capability into the Apple Watch; the company has surely done a lot more engineering work to improve the Apple Watch Series 3 relative to the current Apple Watch Series 2.”

“For the Apple Watch Series 3, I don’t think Apple will add more CPU cores — two is more than enough. Instead, I expect Apple to try to drive up the performance per core substantially, as this should lead to a dramatic improvement in responsiveness, as well as greater freedom for app developers to write more sophisticated [apps]. I also expect an upgraded graphics processor,” Eassa reports. Also, “I think Apple will move from 512 MB of memory to 1 GB in the Apple Watch Series 3.”

