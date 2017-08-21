Eassa reports, “However, I don’t think Apple’s teams spent the last year just trying to get LTE capability into the Apple Watch; the company has surely done a lot more engineering work to improve the Apple Watch Series 3 relative to the current Apple Watch Series 2.”
“For the Apple Watch Series 3, I don’t think Apple will add more CPU cores — two is more than enough. Instead, I expect Apple to try to drive up the performance per core substantially, as this should lead to a dramatic improvement in responsiveness, as well as greater freedom for app developers to write more sophisticated [apps]. I also expect an upgraded graphics processor,” Eassa reports. Also, “I think Apple will move from 512 MB of memory to 1 GB in the Apple Watch Series 3.”
