“Instead of using a password or pattern, iPhone 8 users will unlock their device just by looking at it,” Greene reports. “And according to a report from Axios, those who’ve checked out the technology claim it’s ‘light-years beyond anything that’s been tried commercially.'”
“Several challenges have plagued previous efforts, such as Samsung’s foray into facial recognition being famously fooled by photographs and perplexed by spectacles,” Greene reports. “Apple may have solved these problems by adding several new sensors to the iPhone 8, including a 3D facial recognition sensor, and an infrared sensor that will allow the phone to look for you in the dark.”
MacDailyNews Take: By now, the Android dreck ought to be quite used to being vastly overmatched by Apple’s revolutionary iPhone.
