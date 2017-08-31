“Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 8 at an event on September 12th, and with it the future of smartphone design. The company appears to have crammed the upcoming device with a bevvy of new features including a complete redesign of the display (goodbye home button!) and an all new array of sensors,” Tristan Greene reports for TNW. “The star of the show, however, is the new face scanning technology.”

“Instead of using a password or pattern, iPhone 8 users will unlock their device just by looking at it,” Greene reports. “And according to a report from Axios, those who’ve checked out the technology claim it’s ‘light-years beyond anything that’s been tried commercially.'”

“Several challenges have plagued previous efforts, such as Samsung’s foray into facial recognition being famously fooled by photographs and perplexed by spectacles,” Greene reports. “Apple may have solved these problems by adding several new sensors to the iPhone 8, including a 3D facial recognition sensor, and an infrared sensor that will allow the phone to look for you in the dark.”

