“Summer is coming to an end, but the fun doesn’t have to stop: your Mac can keep you entertained well into the fall and winter,” Andrew Hayward writes for Macworld. “That’s especially true right now, since August brought us a rather impressive bounty of new Mac games to check out.”

“Enhanced racing simulation F1 2017 arrived day-and-date with the well-reviewed PC version, while sci-fi story games Tacoma and Subsurface Circular are both worth a look, and Batman: The Enemy Within and Pyre are likewise compelling,” Hayward writes. “And we have several more intriguing games… although if you don’t find something that excites you, be sure to loop back on July’s picks as well.

Read more in the full article here.