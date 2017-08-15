“BioShock Remastered is set for release on Mac,” Justin Kahn reports for 9to5Mac.

“It looks as though the enhanced version of the game initially appeared as part of the BioShock Collection for consoles nearly a year ago, but now the good folks at Feral are ready to bring it to the Mac,” Kahn reports. “And you won’t have to wait much longer.”

“Marking the 10th anniversary of the original, BioShock Remastered for Mac is releasing on August 22nd in the Feral store and the Mac App Store,” Kahn reports. “Set in an alternate take on the 1960’s in the underwater city of Rapture, the remaster features enhanced graphics and will run you $19.99.”



