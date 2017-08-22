“While using a thumbprint or password is not a big obstacle when accessing a secure device, it still adds at least one or two steps to the sign-in process,” Bajarin writes. “I see facial recognition or iris scanning as the next really big technology that will see mass adoption.”
Bajarin writes, “Should Apple add it to the newest iPhones, adoption rate across all devices will accelerate.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, bring it on, Apple!
