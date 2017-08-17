“Matthew Roberts is back with his latest 4K drone footage of Apple Park – including a closer look at the atrium of the Steve Jobs Theater,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“There are still some finishing touches being applied to the roof [of Apple Park], but the solar panels appear complete. Once these are all operational, they will generate 17 megawatts of power during peak daylight,” Lovejoy reports. “This will provide around 75% of the campus power needs, the remainder being generated by on-site fuel cells.”

Lovejoy reports, “The Steve Jobs Theater has the auditorium area we can see in the video, whose carbon fiber roof is entirely supported by glass panels. Stairs lead down to the stage area, where there is seating for 1,000 people. There will also be parking for 350 vehicles.”





