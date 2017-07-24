“New drone footage of Apple Park reveals that major landscaping work is underway within the main courtyard, and that while diminished in places, campus building construction is still very much active,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The courtyard is now home to a large tree grove as well as tall mounds of dirt, a video by pilot Duncan Sinfield shows,” Fingas reports. “Other portions of the video show that while many buildings are effectively complete, construction is still ongoing along Tantau Avenue, and even around the “spaceship” itself.”

Fingas reports, “While at least some staff are already working at Apple Park, the rough state of the campus suggests that a full transition from 1 Infinite Loop — including executives like CEO Tim Cook — may take many months.”



