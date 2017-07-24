“The courtyard is now home to a large tree grove as well as tall mounds of dirt, a video by pilot Duncan Sinfield shows,” Fingas reports. “Other portions of the video show that while many buildings are effectively complete, construction is still ongoing along Tantau Avenue, and even around the “spaceship” itself.”
Fingas reports, “While at least some staff are already working at Apple Park, the rough state of the campus suggests that a full transition from 1 Infinite Loop — including executives like CEO Tim Cook — may take many months.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just get the Steve Jobs Theater ready for the iPhone event and the rest can proceed at a slower pace. Employees will still be moving in into next year.