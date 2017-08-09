“We don’t know for sure yet but it seems like the campus is still too ‘unfinished’ for Apple to want to use it as a media event location; many segments of the main building need to be furnished and the grounds are still waiting for trees to be planted in most places. It’s hard to know from the outside whether the Steve Jobs theatre itself is in a presentable state yet, as it is mostly hidden underground.”
Read more and see the photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup, Apple Park is glowing on the Snap Map!
And, yes, “those lights are kind of creepy!”