“As noted this morning on Reddit, workers on the Apple Park campus site are posting photos and video snaps to Snapchat for the world to see,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Whilst this openness surely isn’t endorsed by Apple, it seems to have been going on for a long time unnoticed with snaps going back weeks. There is enough for it to appear on the ‘Snap Map’ as a heat spot at least.”

“We don’t know for sure yet but it seems like the campus is still too ‘unfinished’ for Apple to want to use it as a media event location; many segments of the main building need to be furnished and the grounds are still waiting for trees to be planted in most places. It’s hard to know from the outside whether the Steve Jobs theatre itself is in a presentable state yet, as it is mostly hidden underground.”

TBF Apple Park does look like a spaceship here pic.twitter.com/yjNehUQlIM — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) August 9, 2017



