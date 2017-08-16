“The breakthrough comes from researchers working at University of Sydney and the Nanyang Technological University,” Hill reports. “The new method uses a three-stage process that tosses expensive metal catalysts (i.e. platinum, iridium oxide) in favor or cheaper and more common alternatives like cobalt, nickel or iron. And with a more refined manufacturing process, the researchers were able to more intricately control the composition, size and crystallinity of these catalysts to build robust rechargeable zinc-air batteries.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Every battery story starts out so promising and then ends in exactly the same way: Wah-wah, maybe someday.
As always, here’s hoping for a battery breakthrough!
