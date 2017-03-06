“A new battery technology has been developed by a team led by the original creator of lithium-ion battery, promising safer batteries that can hold three times as much power —and charge in minutes, rather than hours,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“A team from the University of Texas, led by 94-year-old John Goodenough has developed what is being called an ‘all-solid-state’ lithium-ion battery cell,” Wuerthele reports. “Batteries constructed using the new technology are noncombustible, have a long cycle life, and boast much faster rates of charge and discharge.”

“The technology is scalable to nearly all potential applications including the iPhone, the MacBook Pro, large energy banks like needed in a car, or something like the Tesla PowerWall,” Wuerthele reports. “The University of Texas Office of Technology Commercialization is actively negotiating license agreements with multiple companies in the battery industry.”

Read more in the full article here.