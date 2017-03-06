“A team from the University of Texas, led by 94-year-old John Goodenough has developed what is being called an ‘all-solid-state’ lithium-ion battery cell,” Wuerthele reports. “Batteries constructed using the new technology are noncombustible, have a long cycle life, and boast much faster rates of charge and discharge.”
“The technology is scalable to nearly all potential applications including the iPhone, the MacBook Pro, large energy banks like needed in a car, or something like the Tesla PowerWall,” Wuerthele reports. “The University of Texas Office of Technology Commercialization is actively negotiating license agreements with multiple companies in the battery industry.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like the Holy Grail of Batteries!
