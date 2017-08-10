“Redditor ‘wowbobwow’ has shared a set of ‘rules for success’ presented to him by former Apple VP John ‘JB’ Brandon back in 2004, when the late Steve Jobs was at the helm of the company,” Victor writes. “The 11 rules are as simple as they come, but have stayed with him for 13 years, during which time he has left Apple and gone onto new things.”
Victor writes, “Attached to the employee badge back in the early 2000s, the rules were as follows.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Jobsian rules to live by.