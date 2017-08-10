“But the headline biometric security feature should be 3D sensing capabilities, and Apple appears ready to implement a form of facial recognition that will supplant Touch ID,” Niu writes. “This new ‘Face ID’ feature, or whatever Apple decides to call it, appears to work with Apple Pay, as well as other areas where Touch ID is currently used. Developers have been digging into the HomePod firmware that Apple recently released, and have found all sorts of clues, according to MacRumors.”
“Like Touch ID, the facial recognition system will support multiple faces that it can recognize, and developers can integrate the technology into third-party apps,” Niu writes. “Soon, you might be able to pay for things with your face instead of your fingerprint.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s use of precise vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) sensors will likely be even easier to use and at least as secure as Touch ID.
