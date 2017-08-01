“Apple reports its June quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday,” Chuck Jones writes for Seeking Alpha. “While the past quarter’s results shouldn’t be overlooked investors will be very focused on the September quarter’s [fiscal Q417] guidance. The availability dates for new iPhones and how much supply Apple management believes it can produce (and especially for the high-end iPhone 8) will be major factors in determining what revenue guidance they will be willing to provide. It should surprise no one that it will be a conservative forecast.”

“Sell-side analysts are projecting September quarter revenue of $49.2 billion which is down from $50.8 billion in late May,” Jones writes. “It also would not surprise me that expectations are at or below $49 billion given the concerns about when the iPhone 8 will launch and how many will be available in the first week or two.”

MacDailyNews Take: Or, in the first month or two – or three!

“While new iPhones have been launched and available for the September quarter the past five years I am using the past three years to get a read on what guidance is more likely to be. For this timeframe September quarter’s revenue guidance vs. June’s guidance has been 4.1%, 6.4% and 10.7% higher, respectively, with the average for the three years coming in at 7.1%,” Jones writes. “To be a bit on the conservative side I believe revenue guidance should come in at a range of $46 to $48 billion vs. $49.2 billion.”

