“Sell-side analysts are projecting September quarter revenue of $49.2 billion which is down from $50.8 billion in late May,” Jones writes. “It also would not surprise me that expectations are at or below $49 billion given the concerns about when the iPhone 8 will launch and how many will be available in the first week or two.”
MacDailyNews Take: Or, in the first month or two – or three!
“While new iPhones have been launched and available for the September quarter the past five years I am using the past three years to get a read on what guidance is more likely to be. For this timeframe September quarter’s revenue guidance vs. June’s guidance has been 4.1%, 6.4% and 10.7% higher, respectively, with the average for the three years coming in at 7.1%,” Jones writes. “To be a bit on the conservative side I believe revenue guidance should come in at a range of $46 to $48 billion vs. $49.2 billion.”
MacDailyNews Take: The bar is likely set low enough on the quarter ahead of next-gen iPhones, that even weak guidance will be shrugged off.
We’ll also be very interested to see how iPad performed in unit sales given that Q317 was the first full quarter of $329 iPad availability.
The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT today). We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT today.
