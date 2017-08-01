“Luckily, Tuesday night’s report promises a wealth of data that could give savvy investors a hint into Apple’s future plan,” Balakrishnan writes. “4 numbers to watch: 1. iPhone sales; 2. Revenue and margin guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter; 3. China revenue; 4. Services revenue.”
Balakrishnan also provides 4 words to look out for:
• Supply/Demand
• HomePod
• Content
• Repatriation
On that last point, Balakrishnan writes, “Apple’s cash pile is well over $250 billion already, and much of that is held overseas. But as European regulators take a harder line against tech companies, President Donald Trump has suggested he might lower taxes for companies that bring money back to the U.S. That means that Apple could potentially have a lot of capital to put to work here on U.S. soil.”
MacDailyNews Take: As always, guidance is key.
Apple is expected to report $1.57 EPS on revenue of $44.89 billion in the June quarter, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
On May 2, 2017, Apple provided the following guidance for Q317:
• revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
• gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
• other income/(expense) of $450 million
• tax rate of 25.5 percent
The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. As always, we’ll bring your the results as soon as they are available (simply check our home page at 4:30pm EDT today). We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT today.
