“As the most valuable American company by market capitalization, Apple’s financial results are an event that often has markets on edge,” Anita Balakrishnan writes for CNBC. “But as expectations for the next iPhone overshadow spring sales, the top and bottom line may not top of mind for many on Wall Street.”

“Luckily, Tuesday night’s report promises a wealth of data that could give savvy investors a hint into Apple’s future plan,” Balakrishnan writes. “4 numbers to watch: 1. iPhone sales; 2. Revenue and margin guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter; 3. China revenue; 4. Services revenue.”

Balakrishnan also provides 4 words to look out for:

• Supply/Demand

• HomePod

• Content

• Repatriation

On that last point, Balakrishnan writes, “Apple’s cash pile is well over $250 billion already, and much of that is held overseas. But as European regulators take a harder line against tech companies, President Donald Trump has suggested he might lower taxes for companies that bring money back to the U.S. That means that Apple could potentially have a lot of capital to put to work here on U.S. soil.”

