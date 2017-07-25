Apple’s new long-form Apple Music ad, show multiple times during the Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series points race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana on Sunday has finally (unofficially) hit YouTube.

In the ad, country music artist Brantley Gilbert says:

I love the feeling out here: The freedom, the simplicity, the open road. This is my home.

No matter where I go, my heart stays here; with my friends, my family, this country. There’s nothing that replaces the feeling of getting it out there and letting it all go in the wind; the people you meet, the memories you share, and the soundtrack that drives it.

My country, my people, my music. Apple Music.

Direct link to video here.