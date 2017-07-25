In the ad, country music artist Brantley Gilbert says:
I love the feeling out here: The freedom, the simplicity, the open road. This is my home.
No matter where I go, my heart stays here; with my friends, my family, this country. There’s nothing that replaces the feeling of getting it out there and letting it all go in the wind; the people you meet, the memories you share, and the soundtrack that drives it.
My country, my people, my music. Apple Music.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Note: In a nice tie-in, Gilbert has posted the playlist for the songs featured in the spot on his Appel Music Connect page. You can see the playlist via Appel Music here here.