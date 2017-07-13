“AppleInsider has also learned that there is a security force intended to halt these flyovers,” Wuerthele reports. “Another drone pilot claims that they were stopped by a hired security guard who has the express purpose of shutting down drone flights over the campus.”
“Current FAA guidance requires drones to keep 360 feet away from structures, and mandates that the user must maintain visual line-of-sight to the device at all times,” Wuerthele reports. “Navigable airspace above 500 feet is limited to manned airplanes. FAA guidance allows drones to fly below an altitude 400 feet to ground level, but there are court rulings from the mid-20th century that suggest that a landowner owns up to 365 feet —so a legal battle is imminent.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been wondering for how long Apple would ignore these drone video shoots over Apple Park since the day we saw the first one.
Apple Park July 2017 4K drone tour – July 13, 2017
Apple Park June 2017 4K drone tour – May 30, 2017
