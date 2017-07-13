“The latest footage from Apple Park shows a glimpse inside the now unclad Steve Jobs Theater, work underway in the atrium, the historic barn re-assembled completely, and the manmade pond nearly ready for water,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “Additionally, a large amount of progress has been made on the visitor’s center, showing a roof resembling the Chicago remodeled store.”

“AppleInsider has also learned that there is a security force intended to halt these flyovers,” Wuerthele reports. “Another drone pilot claims that they were stopped by a hired security guard who has the express purpose of shutting down drone flights over the campus.”

“Current FAA guidance requires drones to keep 360 feet away from structures, and mandates that the user must maintain visual line-of-sight to the device at all times,” Wuerthele reports. “Navigable airspace above 500 feet is limited to manned airplanes. FAA guidance allows drones to fly below an altitude 400 feet to ground level, but there are court rulings from the mid-20th century that suggest that a landowner owns up to 365 feet —so a legal battle is imminent.

Read more in the full article here.