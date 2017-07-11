“A CBS reporter recently reminded me of a quote I gave in 2007 ahead of the iPhone launch,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “‘Apple would not just release a phone. It would be a new platform that will include hardware, software and services. Over time it will become Apple’s biggest product,’ I said at the time.”

“As the 10th anniversary of the iPhone approached, that reporter got in touch and asked me why I was so certain the iPhone would be a big hit,” Bajarin writes. “I told him that in 2007, I had been following Apple for 25 years already and understood that it did not just deliver a product. It attacked the market from a hardware, software, and services approach and was convinced it could do the same with phones.”

“The iPhone turned out to be a powerful technology that impacted the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world. It has changed the way they communicate, work, learn and play,” Bajarin writes. “Specifically, it had an impact on five major industries.”

In his full article, Bajarin covers the iPhone’s effect on:

• The PC Market

• Telecom

• Movies and TV

• Gaming

• Healthcare

Read more in the full article here.