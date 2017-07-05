“Last year the EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, ruled that Apple had illegally avoided paying its dues in Europe via a sweetheart tax deal with Ireland,” Gutteridge reports. “Apple is appealing the ordered payment, which is backdated all the way to 2003, and now has a powerful ally for its upcoming hearing in the form of Mr Trump’s administration… Obama offered veiled criticism of the ruling at the time, but didn’t bring it up with other G20 leaders saying he would not usually intervene on behalf of a specific company. But according to sources Mr Trump’s administration has now done precisely that, and it is understood officials are backing Apple’s case by seeking a prominent role in the appeal.”
“Apple has claimed that it was a convenient target for the European Union and that the EU competition enforcer used an ‘absurd theory’ in order to come up with a punitive figure,” Gutteridge reports. “The case, which will come before judges at the ECJ’s General Court, is expected to be heard late next year, another source with knowledge of the matter said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The whole thing is absurd.
Is Ireland its own country or merely a vassal state to a quasi-governmental political confederation that’s already been hit with one very significant defection?
Margrethe Vestager is a fool who’s in way over her head. — MacDailyNews, September 1, 2016
Now, to be fair, this is only because poor Margrethe is an idiot politician. Go back to Denmark, honey, you’re in over your head – unless your agenda is to destroy the EU from the inside out, in which case: Carry on, you’re doing a hell of a job! — MacDailyNews, September 2, 2016
Anyone who decides to set up a business in a European Union member country today is insane. — MacDailyNews, August 30, 2016
