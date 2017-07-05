“Donald Trump has set the US on a collision course with Brussels yet again after the White House lodged a formal intervention on behalf of Apple ahead of an upcoming EU court case,” Nick Gutteridge reports for The Express. “According to US Government sources officials in Washington have actively intervened to help the computer giant’s appeal against a massive £11.5 billion fine imposed by eurocrats. ”

“Last year the EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, ruled that Apple had illegally avoided paying its dues in Europe via a sweetheart tax deal with Ireland,” Gutteridge reports. “Apple is appealing the ordered payment, which is backdated all the way to 2003, and now has a powerful ally for its upcoming hearing in the form of Mr Trump’s administration… Obama offered veiled criticism of the ruling at the time, but didn’t bring it up with other G20 leaders saying he would not usually intervene on behalf of a specific company. But according to sources Mr Trump’s administration has now done precisely that, and it is understood officials are backing Apple’s case by seeking a prominent role in the appeal.”

“Apple has claimed that it was a convenient target for the European Union and that the EU competition enforcer used an ‘absurd theory’ in order to come up with a punitive figure,” Gutteridge reports. “The case, which will come before judges at the ECJ’s General Court, is expected to be heard late next year, another source with knowledge of the matter said.”

