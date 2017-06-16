“What’s going to happen to the Mac mini?” Gene Steinberg asks for The Tech Night Owl.

“Today, the Mac mini is a forgotten Mac even though it remains on the price lists,” Steinberg writes. “We are assured that the Mac Pro will receive a major upgrade, but Apple’s cheapest Mac remains untouched.”

“Apple marketing VP Philip Schiller, when asked about the fate of the Mac mini during that early April roundtable with a handful of tech reporters, said, ‘On that I’ll say the Mac mini is an important product in our lineup…,'” Steinberg writes. “If it’s an ‘important product,’ surely that means Apple wants to satisfy customers who have been waiting patiently (or not-so-patiently) for an upgrade, right? So where does Apple take it? Don’t forget that the current design was intended, originally, to include an optical drive and was sized accordingly. Without that constraint, now, all bets are off on future design directions.”

