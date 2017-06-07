“Apple’s announcements this week of refreshed iMac desktops, including a new $5,000 iMac Pro workstation promised to ship before year’s end, and performance improvements to the MacBook Pro notebook line, were powerful rejoinders to critics who last year questioned the company’s commitment to the commercial segment of its customer base, analysts said,” Gregg Keizer writes for Computerworld. “‘We haven’t seen everything yet, but based on what they talked about, my guess is that this will address 99% of the needs of professionals,’ said Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research, in an interview.”

“lthough Apple updated the MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks with seventh-generation Intel processors — the architecture dubbed “Kaby Lake” by the California-based silicon designer and manufacturer — talk during the keynote was limited to the iMac, Apple’s all-in-one desktop,” Keizer writes. “The refreshed iMac line features Kaby Lake CPUs across the board, brighter displays, faster SSD (solid-state drive) storage and graphics improvement… Apple also previewed the iMac Pro, a top-of-the-line model that will go on sale in December. ‘This is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made,’ said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of marketing, about the iMac Pro.”



Keizer writes, “Milanesi, who dubbed the iMac Pro ‘a beast’ and graded the Mac line-up as the strongest ever for this time of the year, agreed that the new systems would turn around the negative narrative that had built up since last fall.”

