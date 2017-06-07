“lthough Apple updated the MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks with seventh-generation Intel processors — the architecture dubbed “Kaby Lake” by the California-based silicon designer and manufacturer — talk during the keynote was limited to the iMac, Apple’s all-in-one desktop,” Keizer writes. “The refreshed iMac line features Kaby Lake CPUs across the board, brighter displays, faster SSD (solid-state drive) storage and graphics improvement… Apple also previewed the iMac Pro, a top-of-the-line model that will go on sale in December. ‘This is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made,’ said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of marketing, about the iMac Pro.”
Keizer writes, “Milanesi, who dubbed the iMac Pro ‘a beast’ and graded the Mac line-up as the strongest ever for this time of the year, agreed that the new systems would turn around the negative narrative that had built up since last fall.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s not get crazy. Criticism will continue, rightfully, until not only the iMac Pro ships (December 2017), but until the next-gen Mac Pro is not only revealed, but lauded (no pressure, Apple).
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iMac Pro is an odd beast: Meet the ultra high-end workstation all-in-one – June 7, 2017
What does the iMac Pro tell us about the forthcoming all-new Mac Pro? – June 6, 2017
Apple’s all new iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, starts at $4,999; arrives this December – June 5, 2017