Zibreg wonders, “But is your rusty old Mac able to run macOS High Sierra?”
“According to Apple itself,” Zibreg writes, “the supported configurations for macOS High Sierra are the same as those for its predecessor, macOS Sierra.”
MacDailyNews Take: System requirements for macOS High Sierra:
• iMac: Late 2009 or newer
• MacBook and MacBook Retina: Late 2009 or newer
• MacBook Pro: Mid 2010 or newer
• MacBook Air: Late 2010 or newer
• Mac Mini: Mid 2010 or newer
• Mac Pro: Mid 2010 or newer