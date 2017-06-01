“Plex is doubling down on its support for capturing over-the-air signals from digital antennas this morning, with the announcement that it will now not only let users record TV programs, it will also allow them to watch live TV,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch.

“The result is a low-cost, do-it-yourself version of a live TV streaming service – a popular new category in the streaming market, which offers a pay-TV live experience over the internet,” Perez reports. “To be clear, Plex only offers channels that you can get over the air – that means, broadcast stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, PBS, CW, Univision, etc.”

“Today, with the added support for live TV, Plex is also expanding its lineup of supported vendors for digital tuners beyond the HDHomeRun. Users can now take advantage of USB tuners from Hauppauge and Avermedia, for example, among several other brands,” Perez reports. “Live TV, like the DVR recording option, isn’t offered at additional charge. It’s still covered by the usual Plex Pass subscription price of $4.99 per month. Plex also offers its subscription at discounted rates for yearly ($39.99) or lifetime ($119.99) subscribers.”

