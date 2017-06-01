“The result is a low-cost, do-it-yourself version of a live TV streaming service – a popular new category in the streaming market, which offers a pay-TV live experience over the internet,” Perez reports. “To be clear, Plex only offers channels that you can get over the air – that means, broadcast stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, PBS, CW, Univision, etc.”
“Today, with the added support for live TV, Plex is also expanding its lineup of supported vendors for digital tuners beyond the HDHomeRun. Users can now take advantage of USB tuners from Hauppauge and Avermedia, for example, among several other brands,” Perez reports. “Live TV, like the DVR recording option, isn’t offered at additional charge. It’s still covered by the usual Plex Pass subscription price of $4.99 per month. Plex also offers its subscription at discounted rates for yearly ($39.99) or lifetime ($119.99) subscribers.”
Much more, including screenshots, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Cord-cutting just keeps on getting more and more interesting!
SEE ALSO:
Turn your Mac into a DVR for over-the-air TV – April 17, 2017
Record live TV without a cable subscription – March 23, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Making sense of myriad cord-cutting options – March 17, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Sony releases PlayStation Vue app for Apple TV – November 17, 2016