“I’d prefer to think I’m ahead of my time instead of a contrarian,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “My wife and I cut the cord many years ago, and have survived ever since on discs, downloads, streaming media, and over-the-air (OTA) programming.”

“One thing we’ve faced, however, is a shortage of options to record programs. Because digital video recorders (DVRs) shifted a few years ago to being mostly a commodity item offered by a programming provider like Xfinity or Dish, the market for standalone units shrunk,” Fleishman writes. “There are a few: Tablo, Tivo, and a couple of more niche brands.”

“However, these standalone units record data to internal drives, and rely on apps, streaming, and other controls to give you access,” Fleishman writes. “Since I have a Mac that’s on all the time and has terabytes of available storage, I’d prefer keeping control in my hands, storing recordings locally on my Mac, and choosing how I time and space shift.”

