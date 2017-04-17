“One thing we’ve faced, however, is a shortage of options to record programs. Because digital video recorders (DVRs) shifted a few years ago to being mostly a commodity item offered by a programming provider like Xfinity or Dish, the market for standalone units shrunk,” Fleishman writes. “There are a few: Tablo, Tivo, and a couple of more niche brands.”
“However, these standalone units record data to internal drives, and rely on apps, streaming, and other controls to give you access,” Fleishman writes. “Since I have a Mac that’s on all the time and has terabytes of available storage, I’d prefer keeping control in my hands, storing recordings locally on my Mac, and choosing how I time and space shift.”
Tons more in the full article – recommended for cord-cutters – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Back in February, AppAdvice offered a nice recipe for cord-cutters:
1. A 4th Generation Apple TV
2. A Subscription to SlingTV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue
3. An HD Antenna
4. An HDHomeRun Connect Box
5. The Channels App for Apple TV
More here.
SEE ALSO:
Record live TV without a cable subscription – March 23, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Making sense of myriad cord-cutting options – March 17, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017