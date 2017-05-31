“So Apple is now promising a ‘great’ iMac update later this year that would include configurations focused on pros,” Steinberg writes. “What pro features would the iMac inherit, and there are certainly potential answers now that Intel has introduced a new Core X-Series processor family. So we have a Core i9 that starts at four cores but there are versions of the chip with 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and a whopping 18 cores! …No doubt the iMac’s cooling system would have to be beefed up to handle such beasts, and that may present the biggest obstacle to putting such powerful silicon in an iMac, which has traditionally sported notebook-grade parts.”
Much more in the full article
MacDailyNews Take: As Gene reminds, the iMac will turn 19 years old on August 15th! Holy crap.
‘Tis true: Time sure flies when you’re having fun!
