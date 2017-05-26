“Apple will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen, said the report,” Shen reports. “Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications.”
Shen reports, “Meanwhile, the screen ratio of the displays of the new iPhone devices will be adjusted to 18.5:9 instead of the previous 16:9, added the report.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, yes! This is going to be the Mother of all iPhones.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s vacation blackout days for retail staff telegraph iPhone 8 release date – May 26, 2017
New report delivers another key iPhone 8 detail – May 25, 2017
Apple granted 56 patents today covering an edge-to-edge iPhone display, Touch ID under the display and 3D scanner – May 16, 2017