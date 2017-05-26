“The new iPhone devices scheduled to be rolled out in the second half of 2017 will come without a home button, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing sources from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC),” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

“Apple will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen, said the report,” Shen reports. “Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications.”

Shen reports, “Meanwhile, the screen ratio of the displays of the new iPhone devices will be adjusted to 18.5:9 instead of the previous 16:9, added the report.”

