“The iPhone 8’s key feature will be the display,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “For the first time in Apple’s iPhone history, the screen will occupy almost all the real estate available on the front side. Apple has been preparing for this change for a few years, developing critical technologies that would let it modify the design of the handset without removing any features.”

“A new report out of Asia delivers one more detail about the iPhone 8’s screen,” Smith reports. “According to DigiTimes’s sources, the iPhone 8 will be one of the smartphones this year to feature a display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. Such displays are already available on the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, with some content distributors already adjusting for the new viewing experience.”

Smith reports, “According to DigiTimes, Apple’s iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch screen AMOLED screen.”

