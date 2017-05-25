“A new report out of Asia delivers one more detail about the iPhone 8’s screen,” Smith reports. “According to DigiTimes’s sources, the iPhone 8 will be one of the smartphones this year to feature a display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. Such displays are already available on the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, with some content distributors already adjusting for the new viewing experience.”
Smith reports, “According to DigiTimes, Apple’s iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch screen AMOLED screen.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus current sport 16:9 aspect ratios.