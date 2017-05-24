“‘Everybody has a cell phone, but I don’t know one person who likes their cell phone,’ he once told John Lasseter, Pixar’s chief creative officer,” Pressman and Rapp report. “To create a phone people would actually love, Jobs latched onto an important innovation: the touch screen. The display was the key to creating a computing chameleon: a device that could be a phone one minute, a camera the next, and a gaming pad the next.”
“The master showman unveiled his smartphone in January 2007 with one of the most brilliant sales pitches ever.,” Pressman and Rapp report. “Oone year in, Apple introduced a critical new feature that Jobs had initially resisted: the App Store. It enabled iPhone users to buy and install mobile programs from third-party developers directly to their phones, unleashing a wave of creativity and new business models.”
MacDailyNews Take: Revolutionary.
And, Pressman and Rapp, Apple’s iPhone already is “on top.” Apple owns the cellphone industry’s profits. As we tire of explaining to a seemingly never-ending stream of simpletons: Unit sales are not the most important metric. Not by a long shot.
