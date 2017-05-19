“Apple has been celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day all week, highlighting its Accessibility features and sharing the stories of those who use them,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “To cap off its celebrations, Apple yesterday held a concert at its headquarters with Stevie Wonder.”

“A plethora of images have emerged on social media showing the gathering of Apple executives and employees for the concert, which was kept a surprise until the day of,” Miller reports. “Stevie Wonder, who has been legally blind since shortly after birth, has praised Apple’s Accessibility features in the past. In 2011, the musician thanked Stevie Jobs for Apple’s focus on ensuring that everyone can use its products.”

Miller reports, “Earlier this week, Apple released a new series of videos highlighting people with disabilities who use its products, while Tim Cook also sat down with three different YouTubers to discuss Apple’s Accessibility efforts.”



