“When you visit a site that features a tweet button or an embedded tweet, Twitter is able to recognize that you’re on that site and use that information to target you with ads,” Tim Peterson reports for Marketing Land. “And now it’s going to hang onto that information for a bit longer but give you more control over it.”

“Twitter updated its privacy policy on Wednesday so that it can use the information it collects about people’s off-Twitter web browsing for up to 30 days, as opposed to the previous 10-day maximum, according to the updated document that takes effect on June 18,” Peterson reports. “The extension could help Twitter when it comes to making sure its ads are aimed at enough of the right people, which could aid its struggle to attract direct-response advertisers and reverse its advertising revenue declines.”

“While Twitter will no longer support Do Not Track once its new privacy policy takes effect on June 18, the company still offers options for people to disable ads targeted based information collected off Twitter,” Peterson reports. “People can pull up Twitter’s settings menu, select ‘Privacy and Safety,’ then ‘Personalization and data,’ and then toggle off ‘Personalize ads.'”

