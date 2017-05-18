“Twitter updated its privacy policy on Wednesday so that it can use the information it collects about people’s off-Twitter web browsing for up to 30 days, as opposed to the previous 10-day maximum, according to the updated document that takes effect on June 18,” Peterson reports. “The extension could help Twitter when it comes to making sure its ads are aimed at enough of the right people, which could aid its struggle to attract direct-response advertisers and reverse its advertising revenue declines.”
“While Twitter will no longer support Do Not Track once its new privacy policy takes effect on June 18, the company still offers options for people to disable ads targeted based information collected off Twitter,” Peterson reports. “People can pull up Twitter’s settings menu, select ‘Privacy and Safety,’ then ‘Personalization and data,’ and then toggle off ‘Personalize ads.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: On its support site, Twitter explains:
Twitter has discontinued support of the Do Not Track browser preference. While we had hoped that our support for Do Not Track would spur industry adoption, an industry-standard approach to Do Not Track did not materialize. We now offer more granular privacy controls, and you can learn more about them [here].
SEE ALSO:
Apple unveils three new TV ads in Twitter-themed ad campaign for iPad Pro – March 31, 2017
Apple debuts two new TV ads in their Twitter-themed ad campaign for iPad Pro – March 3, 2017
Apple debuts new Twitter-themed ad campaign for iPad Pro – February 17, 2017
New iOS 5 includes over 200 new features, including Notification Center, iMessage, Newsstand, Twitter integration – June 6, 2011