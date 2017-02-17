“Apple today shared four new iPad Pro ads on its YouTube channel, which are focused on highlighting the features of the tablet and pointing out its benefits over a computer,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Each of the four ads is 16 seconds in length and starts out with a tweet a user has shared, either about the iPad Pro itself or a situation where an iPad Pro would be useful,” Clover reports. “All four of the videos use real tweets from real people, but Apple uses actors in the videos to hold up the signs and do the voiceovers.”

“This is a new iPad Pro ad campaign for Apple,” Clover reports, “but it is similar to past iPad Pro ads the company has shared, which have also highlighted features like the touchscreen, Apple Pencil, multitasking, Smart Keyboard, and more.”

