The three ads follow along in Apple’s Twitter-themed campaign for iPad Pro.
In “Light and Powerful,” Apple says, “Your computer could be light and powerful, if your computer was an iPad Pro.”
In “All Your School Stuff,” Apple says, “Your computer could be your notebooks, textbooks and more, if your computer was an iPad Pro.”
In “All Day Battery,” Apple says, “Your computer battery could last all day, if your computer was an iPad Pro.”
MacDailyNews Take: Three more winning ads for Apple’s powerful iPad Pro!
(We know they’re winning because this campaign keeps growing with regularity.)
