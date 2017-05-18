“The two companies, while talking, remain in disagreement on value, sources said. CNBC first reported that Pandora was open to the sale in December, and the talks have continued on-and-off since, sources said,” CNBC reports.
Currently, Pandora (P) is up $0.67, or 7.50% to $9.60. SiriusXM (SIRI) is up $0.14, or 3.07%, to $4.88.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: SiriusXM likely wants beleaguered Pandora in order to goose its own anemic streaming component, but only at the right price.
Simple mathematics makes it blatantly obvious what going to happen to Pandora. — MacDailyNews, September 24, 2013
