In a brief report, CNBC says SiriusXM is in talks to acquire Pandora, according to sources.

“The two companies, while talking, remain in disagreement on value, sources said. CNBC first reported that Pandora was open to the sale in December, and the talks have continued on-and-off since, sources said,” CNBC reports.

Currently, Pandora (P) is up $0.67, or 7.50% to $9.60. SiriusXM (SIRI) is up $0.14, or 3.07%, to $4.88.

