“Pandora said Richard Sarnoff, KKR’s head of media & communications private equity investing in the Americas, will join its board,” Reuters reports. “‘We have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close,’ board member James Feuille said in a statement.”
Reuters reports, “Pandora faces stiff competition from services such as Sweden’s Spotify, Apple Inc’s Apple Music, Google’s Play Music and Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Music Unlimited, which dominate the on-demand music service market.”
MacDailyNews Take: The beginning of the end.
Simple mathematics makes it blatantly obvious what going to happen to Pandora. — MacDailyNews, September 24, 2013
