“Apple on Tuesday released a new Beats ad in its ‘Be Heard’ series, this time featuring four NBA stars: LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The spot is set to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, and features the athletes listening to music on Studio Wireless and Powerbeats3 headphones while they get ready to play,” Fingas reports. “It coincides with the ongoing NBA Playoffs, though Harden’s team — the Houston Rockets — has already been eliminated.”

Fingas reports, “Harden can however be seen wearing a ‘Trophy Gold’ version of the Powerbeats3, which Apple says is ‘coming soon.'”



MacDailyNews Take: So, regardless of the playoff results, Harden already got his trophy. And, there you have it, millions more Beats headphones sold.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]