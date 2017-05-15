“Flaws would have allowed the bad guys to capture network credentials, gain root control of your Mac, or read data stored in memory that is supposed to be protected,” Chaffin reports. “These patches were included in macOS 10.12.5, but Apple also released standalone security updates for El Capitan and Yosemite:”
More info and download links:
• Security Update 2017-002 El Capitan
• Security Update 2017-002 Yosemite
Full list of fixes here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Mac gets even more secure!
