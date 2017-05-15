“Apple squashed 30 security holes in macOS Sierra with the release of macOS 10.12.5 on Monday,” Bryan Chaffin reports for The Mac Observer. “The company’s security notes indicate the update addressed a wide variety of issues in its Mac operating system, many of which are serious.”

“Flaws would have allowed the bad guys to capture network credentials, gain root control of your Mac, or read data stored in memory that is supposed to be protected,” Chaffin reports. “These patches were included in macOS 10.12.5, but Apple also released standalone security updates for El Capitan and Yosemite:”

More info and download links:

• Security Update 2017-002 El Capitan

• Security Update 2017-002 Yosemite

Full list of fixes here.