“There’s been some talk this year that the next iPhone is going to be delayed and not introduced in September, but I’m not buying it,” Jefferson Graham writes for USA Today.

“Expectations are that Apple has a major re-design in the works and tons of cool new features for the new iPhone X, as some are calling it, or the iPhone 8,” Graham writes. “Some analysts and publications have speculated that Apple is having a hard time pulling in all the parts it needs for these new devices, and won’t be able to make the introduction date in September.”

“Apple has had years to plan for the 10th anniversary edition, so no, I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to throw Apple off schedule,” Graham writes. “I think the company would rather scratch a new feature than miss the release date.”

