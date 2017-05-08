“There will be no delay for the launch of the next generation iPhone devices, with the new devices to be unveiled in September, and Apple will begin selling the products in October, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report,” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

“Upstream to downstream suppliers in the iPhone supply chain… are ready to ramp up related iPhone parts starting June, said the report,” Shen reports. “TSMC will begin to fabricate the wafer starts needed for the production of A11 processes on June 10 and to deliver the chips in volume quantity in the second half of July, the report indicated.”

Shen reports, “Meanwhile, iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Winstron and Pegatron are accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers in China in preparation of mass production of the new iPhone, said the report.”

MacDailyNews Take: As always, we take iPhone rumors, whether they’re positive or negative, with a truckload of salt, especially in the first half. A lot of it, we surmise, springs from investors trying to talk down/up the stock. SEE ALSO:

