“After a fraught few years, Apple and Amazon have reached something of an accord over their rival video efforts,” John Paczkowski reports for BuzzFeed News.

“Sources in position to know tell BuzzFeed News that Amazon’s Prime video app — long absent from Apple TV — is indeed headed to Apple’s diminutive set-top box,” Paczkowski reports. “Apple plans to announce Amazon Prime video’s impending arrive to the Apple TV App Store during the keynote at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.”

Paczkowski reports, “As part of the arrangement between the two companies, Amazon — which stopped selling Apple TV devices two years ago, when it also banned Google’s Chromecast devices from its virtual shelves — will resume selling Apple’s set-top box.”

