“Amazon employees expect the app to show up on Apple’s hardware in the third quarter of the year,” Kafka and Del Rey report. “That move would allow Amazon Prime Video subscribers to easily watch TV shows and movies from the service using Apple TV. For the past few years, Amazon subscribers have only been able to watch their shows on Apple TV using Apple’s comparatively cumbersome Airplay system, which involves connecting another Apple product, like an iPhone, to an Apple TV using a wifi connection.”
Kafka and Del Rey report, “It’s unclear what got the two companies to reach an agreement, though some industry observers suggest that any pact would have been worked out, at a high level, by CEOs Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos.”
MacDailyNews Take: The Grand Tour, on our Apple TV, natively? Clarkson, Hammond and May, oh my!
Now, hopefully, this means Amazon.com will also begin to sell Apple TV and maybe even allow us to buy/rent directly from the Amazon Prime Video app instead of having to visit Amazon’s site.