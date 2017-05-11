“Apple is pitching this as a clarification to the previous statement but as noted Cupertino commentator John Gruber highlights, it feels less like a rewording of an unclear point and more like a reversal of a previous position,” Spence writes. “Whether the mistake was one of omission or one of over-zealous bean counting, the decision to retain the higher fee is one that should be welcomed by everyone.”
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of Apple’s about-face, as we wrote last month, “After the great Apple Store affiliate purge and then the slow motion iAd train wreck, we doubt anyone with any experience or knowledge of history whatsoever would trust any Apple affiliate program as a reliable revenue source.”
