“Following online anger at Apple’s decision to cut the commission paid out on apps by nearly two-thirds (Apple Loop, April 28th) the Cupertino-based company has posted an update which states that the cut from seven percent to 2.5 percent will now only apply to ‘app content’ purchases (both in-store and in-app),” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “Everything else, including apps, will remain at the higher level.”

“Apple is pitching this as a clarification to the previous statement but as noted Cupertino commentator John Gruber highlights, it feels less like a rewording of an unclear point and more like a reversal of a previous position,” Spence writes. “Whether the mistake was one of omission or one of over-zealous bean counting, the decision to retain the higher fee is one that should be welcomed by everyone.”

