“Following online anger at Apple’s decision to cut the commission paid out on apps by nearly two-thirds (Apple Loop, April 28th) the Cupertino-based company has posted an update which states that the cut from seven percent to 2.5 percent will now only apply to ‘app content’ purchases (both in-store and in-app),” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “Everything else, including apps, will remain at the higher level.”

“Apple is pitching this as a clarification to the previous statement but as noted Cupertino commentator John Gruber highlights, it feels less like a rewording of an unclear point and more like a reversal of a previous position,” Spence writes. “Whether the mistake was one of omission or one of over-zealous bean counting, the decision to retain the higher fee is one that should be welcomed by everyone.”

MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of Apple’s about-face, as we wrote last month, “After the great Apple Store affiliate purge and then the slow motion iAd train wreck, we doubt anyone with any experience or knowledge of history whatsoever would trust any Apple affiliate program as a reliable revenue source.”

